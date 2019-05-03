SEISEK KENNETH R.

Age 68, of Whitehall (formerly of Banksville), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Loving Husband of 42 years to Karen (Scerba) Seisek; devoted father of Michele (Dustin) Monokian of Melbourne, FL, Nicole (Colin) Leber of Mt. Lebanon, and Amanda (Joseph) Heukeshoven of Brookline; proud grandfather of Alexa and Chloe Monokian and Sydney and Carson Leber; son of his late parents, Frank and Ruth (Ritter) Seisek; brother of Joan Beyer; brother-in-law of Michael (Cindy) Scerba, Cynthia Scerba and Donna (Roy) Meyer; also survived by nieces, nephews and their children. He will be dearly missed by his loyal pup, Kirby. Ken was a former member of the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania. In 2012, he retired from the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety-Bureau of Building Inspection after 24 years of service. Prior to that, he was employed by the City's Automotive Garage for 7 years. Ken always had a passion for cars and worked at several garages as a licensed automotive and truck mechanic. He also enjoyed doing freelance auto repair and bodywork in his spare time. He took pride in working with his late father on the cabin he built in the Pymatuning Lake area. He looked forward to making memories there with his family, before becoming ill. His family meant everything to him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that hospitality donations be made to the nurses and staff of UPMC Mercy's 12th floor, in appreciation for the compassionate care they delivered to Ken and his family during his final months. A heartfelt thank you to Michael McKenery, CRNP, of UPMC Mercy's Palliative Care Team for his advocacy, empathy, and commitment to Ken's care. If you wish to donate or contribute to a meal in Ken's honor you can do so at https://www.mealtrain.com/o634L4 Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Blessing Service will follow on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 5 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.