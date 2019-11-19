Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Elfinwild Presbyterian Church
3200 Mt. Royal Blvd
Glenshaw,, PA
KENNETH R. SPAGNOLO

KENNETH R. SPAGNOLO Obituary
SPAGNOLO KENNETH R.

Age 62, of Shaler Twp., on November 18, 2019. Father of Katie Grzybowski (Scott). Grandfather of Gracelyn and Liliana. Son of the late Edward A. and Helen Spagnolo. Brother of Carol McElroy, Edward M. (Joni) Spagnolo and the late Beverly Spagnolo-Klauscher (late Robert). Visitation Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Saturday, 11 a.m. at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
