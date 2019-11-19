|
SPAGNOLO KENNETH R.
Age 62, of Shaler Twp., on November 18, 2019. Father of Katie Grzybowski (Scott). Grandfather of Gracelyn and Liliana. Son of the late Edward A. and Helen Spagnolo. Brother of Carol McElroy, Edward M. (Joni) Spagnolo and the late Beverly Spagnolo-Klauscher (late Robert). Visitation Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Saturday, 11 a.m. at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019