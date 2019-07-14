YOUNG KENNETH R.

Age 80, of Wexford, on Thursday, July 11, 2019; Beloved husband of Betty Young for 61 years; loving father of Dawn Pustay (Steven), Wendy Essex (Stephen), Patrick Young (Vickie) and the late Kenneth M. Young (surviving wife, Karen); grandfather of Deborah Wisniowski, Amy Yanick, Andrew Pustay, Nicholas Pustay and Dr. Daniel Pustay; great-grandfather of Kaia, Liam, Gabriel, Daphne,Elliot and Olivia, Ken was preceeded in death by his parents, Ralph and Viola Young; and sister, Lois Geissler. He was the founder of Graphic Products, Inc. He was a member of Perry Ionic Lodge 796 and a life member of the Wexford Volunteer Fire Company. Family and friends received Sunday 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Funeral services Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. ln lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Good Samaritan Hospice House, 116 Brownshill Lane, Valencia, PA 16059.