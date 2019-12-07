Home

Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Age 72, of N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A son of the late Ethel and George Elliott; beloved husband of the late Donna F. (Perkins) Elliott, who passed on December 24, 2018; father of Chad Elliott and Lance Dempster; adored grandfather of Zoey Elliott; brother of George Elliott, Ronald Elliott and the late Brenda, Patricia and Acey. Ken served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Road N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332 on Monday, December 9, 2019, 10 a.m. Until time of service at 12:30 followed by interment with Military Honors at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019
