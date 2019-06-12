|
|
MIDDLEMISS KENNETH W. "KENNY"
Of Hankey Farms (Oakdale), on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Alice Joan (Anisko) Middlemiss; loving father of William Kenneth and David John (Glenda); brother of the late June Martin; grandpap of Michelle, Kenneth, Samantha, and Sarah; and great-grandpap of Steel. Kenny was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Oakdale Lodge #669, a member of the Oakdale VFW Post #7070, and the American Legion Post #0171. Visitation Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd. (Route 88), Library, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019