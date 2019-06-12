Home

KENNETH W. "KENNY" MIDDLEMISS

KENNETH W. "KENNY" MIDDLEMISS Obituary
MIDDLEMISS KENNETH W. "KENNY"

Of Hankey Farms (Oakdale), on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Alice Joan (Anisko) Middlemiss; loving father of William Kenneth and David John (Glenda); brother of the late June Martin; grandpap of Michelle, Kenneth, Samantha, and Sarah; and great-grandpap of Steel. Kenny was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Oakdale Lodge #669, a member of the Oakdale VFW Post #7070, and the American Legion Post #0171. Visitation Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd. (Route 88), Library, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
