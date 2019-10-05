|
ZENO KENNETH
June 23, 1930 - October 3, 2019. Kenneth Zeno, age 89, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, went to sleep on October 3, 2019. Loving husband for 50 years of the late Sylvia Zeno, Ken is survived by his cherished daughters, Gail Z. Brown (Paul), Jane Stephen (David), and Sara Bozzelli (Joseph); his grandchildren, Justin T. Zeno, Naomi A. Beres (Robert), Benjamin P. Brown (Sheila), Jason R. Zeno (Elissa), Jordan C. Bozzelli, and Samson Alexander Bozzelli; his two great-granddaughters, Eva Vittoria Beres and Elise Simone Beres; and his nieces, Robin Cornmesser (Tim) and Ingar Yaksetic (Guy). Ken had a joy for life, and enjoyed fishing, the great outdoors and, most of all, worshipping God and teaching others about him. He was an elder and cherished member of the South Hills Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Relatives and friends received Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15226, where all shall gather Monday at 10 a.m. before departing to Round Hill Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service. A Memorial Service for Ken will also be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 325 Lowenhill Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019