Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH ZENO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH ZENO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH ZENO Obituary
ZENO KENNETH

June 23, 1930 - October 3, 2019. Kenneth Zeno, age 89, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, went to sleep on October 3, 2019. Loving husband for 50 years of the late Sylvia Zeno, Ken is survived by his cherished daughters, Gail Z. Brown (Paul), Jane Stephen (David), and Sara Bozzelli (Joseph); his grandchildren, Justin T. Zeno, Naomi A. Beres (Robert), Benjamin P. Brown (Sheila), Jason R. Zeno (Elissa), Jordan C. Bozzelli, and Samson Alexander Bozzelli; his two great-granddaughters, Eva Vittoria Beres and Elise Simone Beres; and his nieces, Robin Cornmesser (Tim) and Ingar Yaksetic (Guy). Ken had a joy for life, and enjoyed fishing, the great outdoors and, most of all, worshipping God and teaching others about him. He was an elder and cherished member of the South Hills Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Relatives and friends received Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15226, where all shall gather Monday at 10 a.m. before departing to Round Hill Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service. A Memorial Service for Ken will also be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 325 Lowenhill Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now