Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Resources
More Obituaries for KENRICK JULIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENRICK B. JULIAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KENRICK B. JULIAN Obituary
JULIAN KENRICK B.

Age 65, of Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He attended Allegheny School of Aeronautics and was a skilled mechanic and volunteer border patrolman. He loved to race at Heidelberg Raceway and was an avid gun collector. He is survived by brother, James Taddeo and sister, Lynn Julian and his stepchildren, Makayleigh Forbes and Matthew Lockhart. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenrick and Sylvia Julian; his brothers, Norman and Daniel Julian; and his sisters, Karen and Corin Julian. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Hospital, Washington, PA. Arrangements entrusted to the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
Download Now