|
|
JULIAN KENRICK B.
Age 65, of Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He attended Allegheny School of Aeronautics and was a skilled mechanic and volunteer border patrolman. He loved to race at Heidelberg Raceway and was an avid gun collector. He is survived by brother, James Taddeo and sister, Lynn Julian and his stepchildren, Makayleigh Forbes and Matthew Lockhart. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenrick and Sylvia Julian; his brothers, Norman and Daniel Julian; and his sisters, Karen and Corin Julian. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Hospital, Washington, PA. Arrangements entrusted to the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019