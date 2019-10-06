Home

KENT C. BOWERS

KENT C. BOWERS Obituary
Of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Avalon, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Husband of Nancy C. (Musher) Bowers; father of Lisa A. Bowers (fiance Dave Alters); beloved and proud Papa of Madisyn. Kent was a Vietnam Veteran who served his country proudly in the 101st Airborne ("Screaming Eagles") No visitation. Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Kent loved his only grandchild, Madisyn Grace, more than anyone in the world. Please consider a memorial donation in her name to: Children's Craniofacial Association (www.ccakids.org) Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
