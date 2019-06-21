Home

McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
KEVIN ALLEN WIGGINS


On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, age 54, of Mars. Husband of Beth Reaves Wiggins; father of Mitchell Wiggins; and son of the late Betty Wiggins. A graduate of Cornell Law School, Kevin was a ERISA Attorney in private practice.  He was appointed to the ERISA Advisory Council by the United States Secretary of Labor. He belonged to many legal organizations in the Pittsburgh area. He proudly served five years in the U.S. Navy as an Arab linguist. Kevin was an active member of  Grace Community Church in Cranberry Twp. Of all his accomplishments, more than anything else, he was extremely proud of his son, Mitchell. He was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Donations in his memory may be made to Justice for Children at justiceforchildren.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
