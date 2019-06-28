Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN CAVANAUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN CAVANAUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN CAVANAUGH Obituary
CAVANAUGH KEVIN

Age 63, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Mary Margaret Cavanaugh; survived by his siblings, Pat (Cindy), Mike, Anne, Tim, Kathleen (Harry), Sean (Linda), Brian (Candy), Peggy (Carl), Maureen (Larry), Mary (Scott), and Eileen (Tony); as well as multiple nieces and nephews. Kevin loved to cook and was a former chef. He was a huge Steelers and Pirates fan. Family and friends welcome Saturday 11:30 a.m. until time of Service at 1:30 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Burial will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now