CAVANAUGH KEVIN
Age 63, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Mary Margaret Cavanaugh; survived by his siblings, Pat (Cindy), Mike, Anne, Tim, Kathleen (Harry), Sean (Linda), Brian (Candy), Peggy (Carl), Maureen (Larry), Mary (Scott), and Eileen (Tony); as well as multiple nieces and nephews. Kevin loved to cook and was a former chef. He was a huge Steelers and Pirates fan. Family and friends welcome Saturday 11:30 a.m. until time of Service at 1:30 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Burial will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019