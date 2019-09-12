|
KOLESAR KEVIN DEAN
Kevin, age 60 of North Versailles was taken from us suddenly, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Kevin was the son of the late Alfred "Al" Kolesar and the late A. Dolores "Dolly" (Kramer) Kolesar. He is survived by his siblings, A. Duane (Sue) Kolesar, Darell (Mark) Nassis and Beth Ann (Steven) Burke. Kevin is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Derek Nassis, Lauren (Matt) Bordogna, Steven Mark Nassis, Danielle Kolesar Fairbaugh, great-nephew Dominic Fairbaugh and great-nieces, Avery Grace and Alayna Bordogna. Cherished family friend of Carmella Behr and family. Kevin was a loyal and dedicated employee of the North Versailles Kings for over 20 years. After Kings closed In April of 2019 he was hired by Denny's. Kevin was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He was the go to person for all sports statistics and important dates. He was also known for his unconditional love, he never complained, never asked for anything, and always took life as it was dealt to him. In spite of his intellectual disabilities, he was a true example to others. Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. Family and friends received in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave, Wilmerding, Pa 15148, 412-824-4332 on Friday from Noon to 8pm. A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, 715 Lincoln Hwy, North Versailles, 15137 with Rev. Erin Jones officiating. Everyone please meet at church. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. If you are sending flowers, please use black and gold ribbons and flowers as a tribute to Kevin. Please visit us at, www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019