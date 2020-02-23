Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
More Obituaries for KEVIN SMITH
KEVIN H. SMITH

KEVIN H. SMITH Obituary
SMITH KEVIN H.

Age 60, of Bradfordwoods on Friday, February 21, 2020. Son of Bernard and the late Sallie Smith; brother of the late Joseph Smith (surviving wife, Shay) and Shawn A. Smith; stepfather of Matthew Hartzell (Pamella), Ashley Purvis (Zach) and Ryan Hartzell (Samantha); uncle of Amber Smith Reynier (Stephen), Caitlin Smith (Drew), Tauna Ealy (Richard) and Ashley Smith-Hixon (Kevin); also survived by one son, Nathan, four grandchildren, 12 great-nieces and nephews and three first cousins. There is no visitation. A celebration of Kevin's life will be announced at a later date.  Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
