|
|
SMITH KEVIN H.
Age 60, of Bradfordwoods on Friday, February 21, 2020. Son of Bernard and the late Sallie Smith; brother of the late Joseph Smith (surviving wife, Shay) and Shawn A. Smith; stepfather of Matthew Hartzell (Pamella), Ashley Purvis (Zach) and Ryan Hartzell (Samantha); uncle of Amber Smith Reynier (Stephen), Caitlin Smith (Drew), Tauna Ealy (Richard) and Ashley Smith-Hixon (Kevin); also survived by one son, Nathan, four grandchildren, 12 great-nieces and nephews and three first cousins. There is no visitation. A celebration of Kevin's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020