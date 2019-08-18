|
SHORTT KEVIN J.
Age 67, of "Chicken Hill" Pittsburgh, on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Father of Ian J. Shortt, Tara L. (Douglas) Stephens, Erin (Wesley) Spring and Lauren (Eric Rittler) Shortt; grandfather of Aiden and Ava Spring, and Jonah and Shea Stephens; beloved former husband of Marie Shortt; brother of Susan (Nelson) Hertzog. Friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 18th from 2-4 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Funeral Service will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019