Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN SHORTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN J. SHORTT


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN J. SHORTT Obituary
SHORTT KEVIN J.

Age 67, of "Chicken Hill" Pittsburgh, on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Father of Ian J. Shortt, Tara L. (Douglas) Stephens, Erin (Wesley) Spring and Lauren (Eric Rittler) Shortt; grandfather of Aiden and Ava Spring, and Jonah and Shea Stephens; beloved former husband of Marie Shortt; brother of Susan (Nelson) Hertzog. Friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 18th from 2-4 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Funeral Service will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now