STAHL KEVIN J.
Age 69, of Shaler Twp., on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Rebecca; loving father of Brian (Cassandra), Bradley (Samantha), Dave (Abby), and Michael (Lisa); proud gramps of Brayden, Avery, Spencer, Ella, Toni, and Patrick; dear son of Elizabeth and the late Charles Stahl; brother of Thomas (Mary Pat), Paula Tejchman, and Maura Meehan. Kevin was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Service and internment will be held privately by the family. Arrang. Mad by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020