Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN STAHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN J. STAHL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN J. STAHL Obituary
STAHL KEVIN J.

Age 69, of Shaler Twp., on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Rebecca; loving father of Brian (Cassandra), Bradley (Samantha), Dave (Abby), and Michael (Lisa); proud gramps of Brayden, Avery, Spencer, Ella, Toni, and Patrick; dear son of Elizabeth and the late Charles Stahl; brother of Thomas (Mary Pat), Paula Tejchman, and Maura Meehan. Kevin was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Service and internment will be held privately by the family. Arrang. Mad by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now