WILLIS KEVIN L.

Age 54, of South Fayette Twp., on May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Kim (Lukos) Willis; loving father of Jessica Segeleon and her fiancé, Nate Sullivan; devoted son of Paula and the late Joe Pulcinella; cherished brother of David Willis. Kevin loved being with his family and friends and his sense of humor could light up a room. He loved animals and will be sadly missed by his four-legged companion Sammie. Kevin was an investment advisor with Benchmark Wealth Management in Canonsburg and a Fourth Degree Member of Holy Child K of C, Council #12043. Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Memorials may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com