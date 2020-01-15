|
|
WELSH KEVIN P.
Age 60, of Richland Township, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born April 1, 1959, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Faye (Miller) and the late Regis C. Welsh. He was the beloved husband of Dana (Heagy) Welsh; father of two daughters, Rebecca and her husband, Gary Feth, and Colleen Welsh; grandfather of Alexis Feth; brother of Connie, David (Bonnie), Janet, Regis (Janice), Jill and the late Faye Welsh; uncle to several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Richard Roman Catholic Church, 3841 Dickey Road in Gibsonia. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. He will be laid to rest immediately following at Hampton Cemetery in Allison Park. The family suggests memorial donations may be sent to American Heart , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, . Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020