Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Richard Roman Catholic Church
3841 Dickey Road i
Gibsonia., PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hampton Cemetery in Allison Park
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN WELSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN P. WELSH


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN P. WELSH Obituary
WELSH KEVIN P.

Age 60, of Richland Township, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born April 1, 1959, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Faye (Miller) and the late Regis C. Welsh. He was the beloved husband of Dana (Heagy) Welsh; father of two daughters, Rebecca and her husband, Gary Feth, and Colleen Welsh; grandfather of Alexis Feth; brother of Connie, David (Bonnie), Janet, Regis (Janice), Jill and the late Faye Welsh; uncle to several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Richard Roman Catholic Church, 3841 Dickey Road in Gibsonia. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. He will be laid to rest immediately following at Hampton Cemetery in Allison Park. The family suggests memorial donations may be sent to American Heart , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, . Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -