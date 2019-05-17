Home

Age 58, formerly of Verona, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was the loving father of Kristy and Sean Walsh; grandfather of Diamond, Destiny, Damian and Kayla; brother of the late Donald and Patty; nephew of Pat Burgess; and a son of Barbara and the late Philip Walsh. Also survived by numerous cousins and other extended family. Services are to remain private. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019
