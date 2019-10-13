|
|
KARMANN KEVIN SCOTT
Age 41, of Cecil, unexpectedly on October 9, 2019. Cherished son of Judy and the late Rudolph Karmann, Sr.; beloved fiancé of Krystle Checca; proud father of Ethan Karmann and Shane Checca; loving brother of Rudolph Karmann, Jr. (Erica), Megan Sperring (Kevin) and the late Shawn Karmann and uncle of Marshall Kurnock. Kevin was currently employed at Giant Eagle Market District, Waterfront and was team leader of the meat department. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed fishing. Above all, he loved spending time with his sons. Family and friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kevin's family. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019