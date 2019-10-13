Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN KARMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN SCOTT KARMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN SCOTT KARMANN Obituary
KARMANN KEVIN SCOTT

Age 41, of Cecil, unexpectedly on October 9, 2019.  Cherished son of Judy and the late Rudolph Karmann, Sr.; beloved fiancé of Krystle Checca; proud father of Ethan Karmann and Shane Checca; loving brother of Rudolph Karmann, Jr. (Erica), Megan Sperring (Kevin) and the late Shawn Karmann and uncle of Marshall Kurnock.  Kevin was currently employed at Giant Eagle Market District, Waterfront and was team leader of the meat department.  He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed fishing.  Above all, he loved spending time with his sons.  Family and friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kevin's family.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now