GREGG KEVIN T.
Age 69, of Scott Twp., on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late Thomas A. and Frances (Spero) Gregg; dear brother of Pamela (Dennis) Ruffing, Kimberly (Mark) Malinoski, Jeffrey (Mary Catherine) Gregg, Dana (Eric) Stumpf, Christopher Gregg and the late Michael (surviving spouse Beatrix) Gregg; also, many nieces and nephews. Kevin worked for the Pittsburgh International Airport Authority as a Foreman with ground maintenance for 47 years. He was a generous uncle to his nieces and nephews, many organizations and loved his brothers and sisters. Friends welcome Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at 11:00 a.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019