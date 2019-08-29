Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN GREGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN T. GREGG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN T. GREGG Obituary
GREGG KEVIN T.

Age 69, of Scott Twp., on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late Thomas A. and Frances (Spero) Gregg; dear brother of Pamela (Dennis) Ruffing, Kimberly (Mark) Malinoski, Jeffrey (Mary Catherine) Gregg, Dana (Eric) Stumpf, Christopher Gregg and the late Michael (surviving spouse Beatrix) Gregg; also, many nieces and nephews. Kevin worked for the Pittsburgh International Airport Authority as a Foreman with ground maintenance for 47 years. He was a generous uncle to his nieces and nephews, many organizations and loved his brothers and sisters. Friends welcome Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at 11:00 a.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now