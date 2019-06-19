Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
Age 56, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, of Baldwin, formerly of Upper St. Clair. Beloved husband of 27 years to Randi (Tusky) McCullough; cherished father of Nicole McCullough; son of the late John and Joan (Hughes) McCullough; brother of Leslie McCullough, Tracy (Louis) Martinez, John E. (Donna) McCullough and Patrick (Jill) McCullough. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Kevin was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday and Thursday, June 19 and 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Friday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, contributions may be made to The McCullough Family to assist with Kevin's final expenses. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
