KHRISTA LEA WEISSER

KHRISTA LEA WEISSER Obituary
WEISSER KHRISTA LEA

Khrista Lea Weisser, 42, of Venetia, PA., peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of Thomas E. Sproull (dec) and Phyllis E. Schweiger. She was the loving wife to Everett C. Weisser for over 22 years. She is also survived by her two children, Austin E. Weisser and Avery E. Weisser. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, 15317, McMurray, (724) 941-3211. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, January 12, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Services will take place Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family is asking that you make donations to the in Khrista Lea Weisser honor. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
