KIM V. ROTHAAR

KIM V. ROTHAAR Obituary
ROTHAAR KIM V.

Of Venice, FL, NC formerly of South Park, on Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved husband for 42 years of Marcia (Markiewicz) Rothaar; loving father of Bryon (Annette Speicher) and Brad (Jennifer); brother of Robert and Darlene Rothaar and the late Shawneen Giordano; grandfather of Maxwell and Gracelyn. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a blessing service will be Friday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
