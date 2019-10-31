|
|
ROTHAAR KIM V.
Of Venice, FL, NC formerly of South Park, on Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved husband for 42 years of Marcia (Markiewicz) Rothaar; loving father of Bryon (Annette Speicher) and Brad (Jennifer); brother of Robert and Darlene Rothaar and the late Shawneen Giordano; grandfather of Maxwell and Gracelyn. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a blessing service will be Friday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019