NEDVED KIMBALL
On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, age 91, Kimball Nedved passed away. Formerly from Mt. Lebanon, he was living in Cumberland, Maryland at the time of his death. Kimball was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Diane Dahlberg Nedved. He was also preceded by his chess buddy and brother-in-law Roy Berg and sister-law, Dorothy Berg (the ones that introduced him to his future wife), nephew Eric Berg, and brother-in-law Philip Dahlberg. Kimball was father to Rudolph Nedved of Pittsburgh, David (Kelly) Nedved of Cumberland, MD, Evelyn (Jeffrey) Pendleton of Lancaster. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Danielle and Aidan Gelston, Marissa (Corder) Nedved Phillips, Bradley Nedved and James, Scott, and Diana Pendleton, and his great-grandson Samuel Nedved Phillips. Mr. Nedved was an analytical genius. For starters, both his parents were architects. Kimball graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology with a B.S. in 1952 and an M.S. in 1953. Both degrees were in psychology. He was later drafted in the Army in 1953. At Fort Benning, thanks to his stunning accuracy, he made the rifle team, the precursor to the elite Marksmanship Unit. There, he also did psychological testing of thousands of paratroopers training at the Airborne School's "Free Towers." After his service, he worked in advertising at Leo Burnett, one of the world's largest agencies. His market research career started first with Market Facts. He then took employment with Johnson Wax, where he helped develop Glade. Next, he worked for Campbell Soup and then Heinz Ketchup. Eventually, he and John Hayes founded a company that provided "useful" market research for 30 years to most supermarket chains and large retailers in North America. The answers had to explain retail success or the questions weren't asked. Kimball also had a knack for chess. He won the 1951 Illinois State Chess Championship and the 1969 US Amateur Chess Championship. His four-person team won the 1986 US Amateur Team Championship. In 1987, his chess rating was 2321, compared to a Grandmaster rating of 2400. In 1988, when Carnegie-Mellon University was developing Deep Thought, they tested it by having the chess program compete against Kimball. Kimball also loved history, especially studying the strategies used in the US Civil War. He greatly enjoyed visiting historical sites and national parks with his family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 2 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the South Hills (1240 Washington Road). In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to the Mt. Lebanon Public Library to the Kimball Nedved Fund (16 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228). Both Kimball and his wife were avid and lifelong readers. Arrangements were made by the ADAMS FAMILY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Cumberland, Maryland. Send condolences at post-gazette.com/gb
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020