Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
KIMBERLY A. (WEAVER) DALMAS

KIMBERLY A. (WEAVER) DALMAS Obituary
DALMAS KIMBERLY A. (WEAVER)

Age 57, a longtime Ingram resident, departed this life peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh to Mitz and the late Paul Weaver. Beloved wife of 26 years to Frank Dalmas; mother of Maxwell and Annamarie; sister of the late Paul Weaver; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Kim was a 1979 Montour High School graduate, also a graduate of Indiana University of PA with a BA in Education. Visitation WEDNESDAY ONLY 3-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Philip Catholic Church. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caregivers from Allegheny Health Network for their compassionate care.


schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019
