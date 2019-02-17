Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
KIMBERLY A. GROFF

KIMBERLY A. GROFF Obituary
GROFF KIMBERLY A.

Age 48, of Oakdale, formerly of McKeesport, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John Groff and Karen Barnes; loving mother of Ashley (Joshua) Schwabenbauer; beloved sister of Michelle Groff, Matt Barnes, and James Barnes; also survived by her feline friends, LucyFurr, Heavy D, and Henrietta. Family and friends welcome Tuesday 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563- 2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kitty Queen Cat Rescue, 1789 Pine Hollow Rd., Ste. 5, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
