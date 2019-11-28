|
|
QUAQUARUCCI KIMBERLY A.
Age 51, of McCandless Twp., on Monday, November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Ralph J.; daughter of Adeline and the late Charles Saleik; daughter-in-law of Shirley and Nick Quaquarucci; sister of Brad (Amy) Saleik; sister-in-law of Laura (Donald) Walkauskas, David (Meggan) Quaquarucci and Paul (Kristian) Quaquarucci; also one niece and five nephews. NO VISITATION. Services and interment private. Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019