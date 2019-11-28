Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
KIMBERLY A. QUAQUARUCCI

Age 51, of McCandless Twp., on Monday, November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Ralph J.; daughter of Adeline and the late Charles Saleik; daughter-in-law of Shirley and Nick Quaquarucci; sister of Brad (Amy) Saleik; sister-in-law of Laura (Donald) Walkauskas, David (Meggan) Quaquarucci and Paul (Kristian) Quaquarucci; also one niece and five nephews. NO VISITATION. Services and interment private. Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
