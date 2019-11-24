|
|
BEHR KIMBERLY ANN (BONNAR)
Age 39, of Bethel Park, formerly of Oakdale, PA passed away on November 21, 2019, after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. Kimberly was born on June 26, in Mckees Rocks, PA and grew up in Oakdale, PA. She graduated from West Allegheny High School in 1998 and earned a bachelor's degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2012. While at IUP, she met the love of her life Phillip. They were married on August 11, 2006 and welcome their son Connor in 2008 and their daughter Ellie in 2014. Since her cancer diagnosis, she fought to bear the unbearable with dignity, grace and a delightful sense of humor and amaze her doctors, family and friends with her unfaltering resilience. Her legacy is one of love, kindness, optimism and unyielding faith in God and the power of prayer. Kimberly will be missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Phillip Arthur Behr,IV; two children Connor and Ellie; her parents, Ralph and Carol Bonnar; brothers, Jason R (Amy) Bonnar and Brian P. (Heather) Bonnar; her in-laws, Phillip A (Kathy) Behr, III; sister-in-law, Margaret Behr and Elizabeth (Derek) Caudill and nine nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, November 25 from 2-4 and 6-8 and Tuesday, November 26 from 2-4 and 6-8 at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 27 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Germaine Roman Catholic Church, 7003 Baptist Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/7w5rz9
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019