DOYLE KIMBERLY

Kimberly was granted her angel wings where she went to meet her loving father, William Doyle, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Although she was thin and frail, she gave us all hope. Kim is survived by her mother, Marlene Doyle; and her uncles, Larry (Marlene) and Ted Petrovich, Frank "Chick" Nowark. Kim's aunt Bonnie Nowark was her constant companion through her battles with cancer and heart challenges; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 1 p.m., at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any cancer and s of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.