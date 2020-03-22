WARREN KIMBERLY EYRES

Age 62, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Mar. 17, 2020, following a challenging season with Parkinson's Disease. She was the beloved daughter of Carol and the late Peter Warren. Along with her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Sarah Warren; her sister, Amy Dierlam (Doug) of Sacramento, CA; and her brother, Andrew (Kim) of Pittsburgh, PA; her nephews, Luke Warren and Hunter Dierlam; and niece, Hannah Warren. The family is grateful for the faithful and caring friendship of Michael Kostie. Kim loved her family and loved spending vacation time at Chautauqua Lake. She had a strong faith in the Lord which sustained her through many health challenges. Private arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, ROBINSON TWP.