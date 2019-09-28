Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for KIMBERLY DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KIMBERLY GORNICK "KIM" DAVIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KIMBERLY GORNICK "KIM" DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS KIMBERLY "KIM" GORNICK

Age 58. Suddenly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 of Carrick. Loving Mother of Brian (Gina) Davis and Tom (Amy Stocke) Davis. Grandmother of Sophia Davis. Beloved Daughter of Doris and the late John Gornick. Sister of Scott (Donna) Gornick and Linda (Ken) Hamill. Visitations Sunday 2 p.m. until her service at 7 p.m. Visitations at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1719 Brownsville Rd. on Sunday 2 p.m. until her service at 7 p.m.


www.BoronFuneralHome.com    

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KIMBERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now