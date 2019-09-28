|
|
DAVIS KIMBERLY "KIM" GORNICK
Age 58. Suddenly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 of Carrick. Loving Mother of Brian (Gina) Davis and Tom (Amy Stocke) Davis. Grandmother of Sophia Davis. Beloved Daughter of Doris and the late John Gornick. Sister of Scott (Donna) Gornick and Linda (Ken) Hamill. Visitations Sunday 2 p.m. until her service at 7 p.m. Visitations at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1719 Brownsville Rd. on Sunday 2 p.m. until her service at 7 p.m.
www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019