|
|
OSTROWSKI KIMBERLY "KIMMY"
Age 50, of Whitehall, unexpectedly on September 26, 2019. She is the beloved daughter of Frank and the late Joan (Chuha) Ostrowski. She is also survived by her son, Ian Ostrowski, many close cousins and her Mercyhurst "Hurst" family residing across the country. Kim was a graduate of Mercyhurst College with a degree in psychology. She then obtained a Masters in Education from Gannon University. She devoted her love and time as a Behavioral Specialist Consultant to children and their families across the region. She was a true Pittsburgh sports fan and loved to take care of and travel with her family. She will be missed dearly. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227 on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 10:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the "Go Fund Me" Kim Ostrowski page for her son Ian's college fund. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019