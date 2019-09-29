Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
Resources
More Obituaries for KIMBERLY OSTROWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KIMBERLY "KIMMY" OSTROWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KIMBERLY "KIMMY" OSTROWSKI Obituary
OSTROWSKI KIMBERLY "KIMMY"

Age 50, of Whitehall, unexpectedly on September 26, 2019. She is the beloved daughter of Frank and the late Joan (Chuha) Ostrowski. She is also survived by her son, Ian Ostrowski, many close cousins and her Mercyhurst "Hurst" family residing across the country. Kim was a graduate of Mercyhurst College with a degree in psychology. She then obtained a Masters in Education from Gannon University. She devoted her love and time as a Behavioral Specialist Consultant to children and their families across the region. She was a true Pittsburgh sports fan and loved to take care of and travel with her family. She will be missed dearly. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227 on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 10:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the "Go Fund Me" Kim Ostrowski page for her son Ian's college fund. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KIMBERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now