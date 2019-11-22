|
BYERS-CUNNINGHAM KIMBERLY R.
Kimberly R. Byers-Cunningham of Dryfork, Tucker County, West Virginia, passed suddenly at her home on Friday, November 15, 2019. Born Kimberly Ruth Donatelli on February 9, 1956 in Pittsburgh, PA, "Kimmie" is the adored and beloved wife of Brian K. Cunningham, and cherished daughter of John "Jack" Betchce and Shirley Jackson Betchce of Pittsburgh, PA. She was the Special Aunt Kimmie of Allen and Scott Miley and Laylin Brown of Dryfork, WV and Krista Baumgardner-Tetrick of Thomas, WV; and Soul Sister of many close friends she loved and treated as family. Kimmie was a true friend to many and was known for her warm smile, gentle spirit and welcome arms. Kimmie grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and received her Associates Degree in Architectural Drafting from Triangle Tech. Kimmie has worked at Goose Creek Gifts, Bears & Hares Gift Shop and The Ski Barn of Canaan Valley since 1999. She loved the area and called Tucker County her home for 23+ years. She was very proud of the beautiful home that she and Brian lovingly built in Tucker County. Kimmie was an avid Harley Davidson owner and rider, a long time caver and longtime volunteer and Fellow of The Robertson's Association of Cavers in West Virginia and Cootessa of the Wild Side Area of The Old Timer's Reunion. Kimmie was a magician with plants and flowers and lover of all animals, especially her wolves and cats. Kimmie saw the beauty in all things and had a zest for life and a love of nature. A memorial service will be conducted by HINKLE-FENNER FUNERAL HOME, located at 567 Thomas Avenue in Davis, WV 26260 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with visitation hours from 1 to 3 p.m. and services at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life Gathering will follow at the Byers-Cunningham home in Dryfork, WV (directions to be provided at memorial service, approximately 20 minute drive). Please send flowers to Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home listed above, Kimmie had an abiding love for flowers and all living things. Donations in memory of Kimmie can be made to Tucker County Animal Shelter for the spay-neuter program at 586 Brooklyn Heights Rd, Parsons, WV 26287.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019