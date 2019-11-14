Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
KIMBERLY S. (CROWELL) GRIMM

GRIMM KIMBERLY S. (CROWELL)

Kimberly S. (Crowell) Grimm, age 56, of West View, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Daughter of Carol and Russell McGrady; mother of Carol (William) Peterson, Dianna Grimm, Michelle (Christopher) Plunkett, and David (Olivia) Grimm; grandmother of Kaylie Grimm, Christopher Jacobs, William Peterson, Sophia Plunkett, David Grimm, and Loni Crowell; sister of Bill McGrady, Donna McGrady, David Kelly, Will Crowell, and the late Paula Crowell. Family will welcome friends on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Kimberly was an amazing, warm, kind-hearted, strong human who helped everyone in need. She was tough and fought the strongest fight and overcame all odds that were stacked against her. Everyone who crossed paths with her, I can assure you, made an impact that will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for expenses. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
