HEILBRUNN KLARA
On Friday, June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Dr. Gunther Heilbrunn; beloved mother of Jacob Heilbrunn (Sarah Despres) and Toby Heilbrunn; sister of Anna Bruns, Christian (Marie) Schuchhardt and the late Sebastian Schuchhardt; "Oma" to Oscar Heilbrunn; aunt of Charlotte, Christiane and Johannes. Services and Interment PRIVATE. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made to Tuesday Musical Club, 4301 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019