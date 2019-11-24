Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
KRISTA LEE PIOTROWSKI

KRISTA LEE PIOTROWSKI Obituary
PIOTROWSKI KRISTA LEE

On November 21, 2019, Krista Lee Piotrowski, age 51, of Ross Twp., beloved wife of Glenn Piotrowski; sister of Elena Tachau and Eric (Christie) Tachau; also survived by six nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Hans and Vivian Tachau. Friends received Monday, November 25th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.  Contributions may be made to , www.kidney.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
