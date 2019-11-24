|
PIOTROWSKI KRISTA LEE
On November 21, 2019, Krista Lee Piotrowski, age 51, of Ross Twp., beloved wife of Glenn Piotrowski; sister of Elena Tachau and Eric (Christie) Tachau; also survived by six nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Hans and Vivian Tachau. Friends received Monday, November 25th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to , www.kidney.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019