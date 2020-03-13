LEKOVITCH KRISTEN L.

Of Pittsburgh, age 34, unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of Walter (Audrey) Lekovitch of Braddock Hills and Susan (Jeffrey) Gosik of Chalfant; dear granddaughter of Walter and June Lekovitch, Sr., Alene and the late John Halloran; loving sister of Adam DelRosso of State College, Luke Jon Lekovitch of Braddock Hills and Alexander Gosik of Chalfant. Kristen is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kristen was a kind, caring, loving young woman who became a friend to many, including her pet dog, Bella. She enjoyed being with family and friends to celebrate the holidays, especially her favorite holiday, St. Patrick's Day. Kristen loved to dance and did so spontaneously when at gatherings with family and friends. Friends are welcome on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350 where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. Kristen will then be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem Haven, 1410 Fifth Ave., Pgh., PA 15219 or bethlehemhaven.org.