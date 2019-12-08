Home

White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
More Obituaries for KRISTI PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KRISTI PAYNE

KRISTI PAYNE Obituary
PAYNE KRISTI

Age 52, quietly passed away on November the 30, 2019, retired Corrections Officer of 26 years for SCI Western. Daughter of the late Samuel E. and Dolores King Payne; sister of Kimberly Payne; her beloved Labrador Retriever, Buttercup; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Tuesday, December 10, 2019 4-6 p.m. ONLY at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Wednesday, December 11, 2019 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Burial Greenwood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
