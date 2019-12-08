|
PAYNE KRISTI
Age 52, quietly passed away on November the 30, 2019, retired Corrections Officer of 26 years for SCI Western. Daughter of the late Samuel E. and Dolores King Payne; sister of Kimberly Payne; her beloved Labrador Retriever, Buttercup; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Tuesday, December 10, 2019 4-6 p.m. ONLY at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Wednesday, December 11, 2019 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Burial Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019