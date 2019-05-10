BALDRIDGE KRISTINE E.

Age 65, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in UPMC Shadyside Hospital. Born July 14, 1953 in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Wasko) Odorcich. A member of St. Agnes Parish in North Huntingdon, Kristine was a senior administrative assistant to the chief of trauma at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where she wrote grants and was in charge of the residency program. Before that, she served in the same role with the plastic surgery department at Children's Hospital. Kristine was also very active with the PTA at Norwin School District. Kristine is survived by her husband, Robert E. Baldridge; children, Erin (Charles, III) Thatcher of Boonsboro, MD and Brad (Jamie) Baldridge of Bridgeville; grandsons, Hayden and Bennett Thatcher; brothers Thomas (Debbie) Odorcich of Lake Orion, MI, Robert (Diane) Odorcich of White Oak, and Ronald (Anna) Odorcich of Elizabeth; and also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Fri., May 10, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Blessing held on Sat., May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Deacon Dale DiSanto. Procession and burial will follow to Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com