Age 62, of Aransas Pass, TX, formerly of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in his home. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda (Gonzalez) Abt; brother, George Abt; and father, George S. (Wimpy) Abt. Kurt's loving mother, DeSales (Sally Bright) Abt, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Kurt is survived by his sisters, Mary Abt, Lois Baj, Karen Strirone, Jackie Shilling; brothers, Karl, Eric, Kristofer, Nathan; nieces, Samantha Abt, Christina Stirone; nephews, Brian and Bill Shilling, Kenn and Kameron Abt, Scott Abt; and great-nephews, Jonah Abt, Logan Abt and Sean Abt. He is remembered for his love of dogs, and of sports talking about the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. On the day of his death, the heavens opened and the hand of God reached out for Kurt and God embraced him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements Entrusted to CHARLIE MARSHALL FUNERAL HOMES $ CREMATORY, Aransas Pass, Texas. (361) 758-3221.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
