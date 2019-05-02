KACZKOWSKI KURT MICHAEL

Age 62, of Bethel Park, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 30, 2019. Kurt had a great sense of humor and enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and building car models. Kurt is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Maryanne (Falletta) Kaczkowski; two sisters, Paula Heinecke and Tracey (Jim) Martin; three nieces; one nephew; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Kaczkowski, and Dorothy Abell (Bodnar); and one niece, Samantha Heinecke. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.