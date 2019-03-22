|
FLINN KURT R.
On March 15, 2019, the beloved husband of Kathleen for almost 53 years; father to Dionne, Eileen, Mercedes and the late Anne Flinn; grandfather to Timothy, Zachary and Tiger; brother of Michael (Eileen), Barbara Yessler (Dale), Patricia, Thomas (Ted Lattig), and the late Catherine Gilberti (Mario); uncle to Megan, Michael, Erin, Kevin, Stephanie, Daniel, Matteo and Theo, left this earth. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Iris Flinn. A retired Boilermaker, he enjoyed tending to his plants. Known by Fuzz to some, he was a friend to all. To be a rock but not to roll.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019