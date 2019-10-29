Home

KURT R. NEMETZ

KURT R. NEMETZ Obituary
NEMETZ KURT R.

On Sunday, October 27, 2019, Kurt R., age 37, of Crafton. Beloved son of Raymond N. and the late Sandra Chisnell Nemetz; grandson of the late Bob and Vi Chisnell; loving brother of Gina (Sam) Stacy; dear uncle of Caila, Patrick and Lea Stacy; nephew of Janice (the late Jerry) Kaufer and Nancy (Tom) Kimble. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6 p.m. until time of funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the United Presbyterian Church in Ingram, 30 W. Prospect Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.


www.hershberger-stoverfh.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
