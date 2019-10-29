|
|
NEMETZ KURT R.
On Sunday, October 27, 2019, Kurt R., age 37, of Crafton. Beloved son of Raymond N. and the late Sandra Chisnell Nemetz; grandson of the late Bob and Vi Chisnell; loving brother of Gina (Sam) Stacy; dear uncle of Caila, Patrick and Lea Stacy; nephew of Janice (the late Jerry) Kaufer and Nancy (Tom) Kimble. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6 p.m. until time of funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the United Presbyterian Church in Ingram, 30 W. Prospect Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019