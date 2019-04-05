Home

L. ELAINE RICHARDSON

L. ELAINE RICHARDSON Obituary
RICHARDSON L. ELAINE

Age 80, of McKeesport, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at home. Born October 5, 1938, in McKeesport, daughter of the late Lonnie and Nettie Moore Gaither. A 60-plus year member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, retired from The McKeesport Housing Authority and a member of the Lott Carey Foreign Missions, the AUBA, and of the Semper Fidelis Club. Survivors include her children, Darnel Richardson of Pittsburgh and Dori Ayers of McKeesport; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and brother, Larry Gaither. Friends will be received on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 716 Walnut Street, McKeesport, with services on Saturday at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., McKeesport, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
