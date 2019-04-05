|
RICHARDSON L. ELAINE
Age 80, of McKeesport, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at home. Born October 5, 1938, in McKeesport, daughter of the late Lonnie and Nettie Moore Gaither. A 60-plus year member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, retired from The McKeesport Housing Authority and a member of the Lott Carey Foreign Missions, the AUBA, and of the Semper Fidelis Club. Survivors include her children, Darnel Richardson of Pittsburgh and Dori Ayers of McKeesport; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and brother, Larry Gaither. Friends will be received on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 716 Walnut Street, McKeesport, with services on Saturday at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., McKeesport, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019