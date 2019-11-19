|
HANDIS L. FRANCES (DELP)
On Saturday, November 16, 2019, age 92, of Blawnox, formerly of Wilkinsburg. Wife of the late William M. Handis; mother of Michael W. and John W. Handis; sister of Susie, Mary Lou and the late Elmer, Eleanor, Donna and Dorothy. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL AND CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Ave., (Blawnox) where a service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019