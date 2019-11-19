Home

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
L. FRANCES (DELP) HANDIS

L. FRANCES (DELP) HANDIS Obituary
HANDIS L. FRANCES (DELP)

On Saturday, November 16, 2019, age 92, of Blawnox, formerly of Wilkinsburg. Wife of the late William M. Handis; mother of Michael W. and John W. Handis; sister of Susie, Mary Lou and the late Elmer, Eleanor, Donna and Dorothy. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL AND CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Ave., (Blawnox) where a service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
