|
|
SUMANSKY L. WALTER
Age 92, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, formerly of South Park. Loving father to his daughter Linda Sumansky; brother of Rita (the late Tony) DiCola, and three brothers, Tom (Sandy) Sumansky, John Sumansky, and Larry (Irma) Sumansky. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Irene (Zmuda) Sumansky, who passed away January 5, 2010. Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Saint Valentine Catholic Church in Bethel Park. After 28 year career at United States Steel and 10 years with NUS Corporation, Walter moved to Santa Barbara in 2014 to be with his daughter. There he enjoyed gardening, cooking, and the opera. If desired, donations should be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, 512 E. Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020