SWEESY LADDIE DEE

Age 72 of Bell Acres, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in North Hills Health and Rehab, Wexford. She was born May 1, 1946 in Carnegie, PA to the late Latta and Dorothy (Wickman) Upcraft. She was a sales representative for Westinghouse Corporation, Piitsburgh, Okonite Corporation and McJunkin Corporation, both of Leetsdale. She was a 1964 graduate of Carnegie High School and was active in their reunion committee. She was a member of the Big Sewickley Creek Fire Department Ladies Auxillary. Laddie Dee enjoyed traveling with her husband and was an avid bowler. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by a sister and brother-in-law, Darla and Walt Cannon and a brother--in-law, William Greer. She is survived by her husband, Dick A. Sweesy, a daughter, Carrie Ann Merriman, of Montovia, CA, a son, Bill Merriman of McCandless and two grandsons, Seth and Colter Merriman along with many numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, PA where a funeral service will be held Friday at 1 PM by Pastor John Harding, Retired of New Life Community Church, New Brighton. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at

www.sykafuneralhome.com