Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Resources
More Obituaries for LADDIE SWEESY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LADDIE DEE SWEESY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LADDIE DEE SWEESY Obituary
SWEESY LADDIE DEE

Age 72 of Bell Acres, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in North Hills Health and Rehab, Wexford. She was born May 1, 1946 in Carnegie, PA to the late Latta and Dorothy (Wickman) Upcraft. She was a sales representative for Westinghouse Corporation, Piitsburgh, Okonite Corporation and McJunkin Corporation, both of Leetsdale. She was a 1964 graduate of Carnegie High School and was active in their reunion committee. She was a member of the Big Sewickley Creek Fire Department Ladies Auxillary. Laddie Dee enjoyed traveling with her husband and was an avid bowler. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by a sister and brother-in-law, Darla and Walt Cannon and a brother--in-law, William Greer. She is survived by her husband, Dick A. Sweesy, a daughter, Carrie Ann Merriman, of Montovia, CA, a son, Bill Merriman of McCandless and two grandsons, Seth and Colter Merriman along with many numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, PA where a funeral service will be held Friday at 1 PM by Pastor John Harding, Retired of New Life Community Church, New Brighton. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at


www.sykafuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now