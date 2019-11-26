Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LAIRD GRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAIRD T. GRANT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAIRD T. GRANT Obituary
GRANT LAIRD T.

Age 70, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Bethel Park, on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (Cort) Grant; father of Ryan Grant and Laurie (Ron) Omlor; grandfather of Ronald Omlor; brother of Carol (Bruce) Silvernail. Laird loved trains and golf and was proud of his Scottish heritage. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Service in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or to Prime Time Adult Care, both at 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAIRD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -