|
|
GRANT LAIRD T.
Age 70, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Bethel Park, on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (Cort) Grant; father of Ryan Grant and Laurie (Ron) Omlor; grandfather of Ronald Omlor; brother of Carol (Bruce) Silvernail. Laird loved trains and golf and was proud of his Scottish heritage. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Service in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or to Prime Time Adult Care, both at 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019