Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Avenue
Braddock, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Avenue
Braddock, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAMAR CROWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAMAR CROWE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAMAR CROWE Obituary
CROWE LAMAR

On Sunday, November 10, 2019 Lamar Crowe Sr. 59 of Penn Hills, PA. Father of Lamar Jr., Marco, Darwin, Tiffany and Christian; brother of Vernon "Charles", Marcia, Russell Jr., Melvin, Leon, Toni and Bryan. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Friday 10am to 12pm on November 22, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA., where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Friday 12:00pm. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAMAR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now