CROWE LAMAR
On Sunday, November 10, 2019 Lamar Crowe Sr. 59 of Penn Hills, PA. Father of Lamar Jr., Marco, Darwin, Tiffany and Christian; brother of Vernon "Charles", Marcia, Russell Jr., Melvin, Leon, Toni and Bryan. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Friday 10am to 12pm on November 22, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA., where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Friday 12:00pm. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019