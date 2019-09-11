Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Resurrection Church of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
LARENE WALSH


1934 - 2019
LARENE WALSH Obituary
WALSH LARENE

Of Brookline, on Monday, September 9, 2019. Wife of the late Edward R. "Knobby"; beloved mother of Kevin "Knobby" (Nancy), Daniel "Knobby" (Kris), Fiance, Kim and Mark "Knobby" (Carrie) Walsh; grandmother of Shane, Samantha, Cassidy, Sydney, Grant, Garrett, Cole, Emma, Anna, and Brady; family relative of Ivy Walsh, Ralph and Gina Sestili, Pat "Trish" Flaherty, and Nancy Capriotti; also many loving nieces and nephews. Family and Friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0380, Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Resurrection Church of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Renee had a deep and abiding love for her Church Parish. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Church of the Resurrection, 1100 Creedmore Ave., Pittsburgh 15226. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
