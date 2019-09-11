|
WALSH LARENE
Of Brookline, on Monday, September 9, 2019. Wife of the late Edward R. "Knobby"; beloved mother of Kevin "Knobby" (Nancy), Daniel "Knobby" (Kris), Fiance, Kim and Mark "Knobby" (Carrie) Walsh; grandmother of Shane, Samantha, Cassidy, Sydney, Grant, Garrett, Cole, Emma, Anna, and Brady; family relative of Ivy Walsh, Ralph and Gina Sestili, Pat "Trish" Flaherty, and Nancy Capriotti; also many loving nieces and nephews. Family and Friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0380, Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Resurrection Church of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Renee had a deep and abiding love for her Church Parish. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Church of the Resurrection, 1100 Creedmore Ave., Pittsburgh 15226. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019