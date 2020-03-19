GISI LARRY A.

Age 70, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Tawnie (Marcenelle) Gisi for 47 years. Loving father of Andrew (Christina) Gisi. Proud grandfather of Eliana and Giana Gisi and Nina and Ian Ruffing. Brother of Rodney (Kathy) Gisi, Kathie (Tom) Conklin, and Terry (Mary) Gisi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Ludwig and Marcella (Wolf) Gisi; and father and mother-in-law, Anthony and Alice Marcenelle. Larry honorably served in the US Army during the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Korea. Following his military service, he began working as an insurance agent for Nationwide Insurance. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh sports fan, and enjoyed spending time golfing, fishing, and hunting. A Memorial Mass at St. Jude the Apostle Church followed by entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery are private due to the current health concerns. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. www.jobefuneralhome.com.